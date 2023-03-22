By Elizabeth Pineau and Benoit Van Overstraeten

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that a deeply unpopular new law raising the retirement age was necessary and would take effect by the end of the year.

“Do you think I like doing this (social security) reform? No,” Macron said in an interview with TF1 and France 2 TV. “But there are not a hundred ways to balance the books… this reform is needed.”

Until the government passed the reform bill without a vote, protests against a bill raising the retirement age by two years to 64 brought huge, peaceful crowds to union-organized rallies.

But since the government’s decision to pass reform with a constitutional measure that does not require a vote in parliament last week, spontaneous protests in Paris and elsewhere have seen rubbish bins and barricades set ablaze nightly amid clashes with police. .

That, along with ongoing strikes affecting oil depots, public transport and garbage collection, represent the most serious challenge to Macron’s authority since the “yellow vests” revolt four years ago.

Macron said what he called “extreme violence” was not acceptable, although he respected the right to peaceful protest.

“Let’s make sure that as normal a life as possible can resume in the face of the few blocking things off,” he said.

Neither a government reshuffle nor early elections are at stake, but rather an attempt to regain the initiative with measures to better involve citizens and unions in decision-making, political leaders on Macron’s side said.

While the opposition called for Macron to sack his prime minister, Elisabeth Borne, who is at the center of the pension reform, Macron backed her in the interview and said he had tasked her with further expanding the parliamentary majority.

“She (Borne) has my confidence to lead this government” and build a legislative program to have “fewer laws, shorter and clearer texts” and “continue to broaden that majority as much as she can,” he said.

Polls show that a large majority of French people oppose the pension legislation, as well as the government’s decision to pass the bill through parliament last week without a vote.

But Macron has said he will stand firm.

“Between the short-term elections and the general interest of the country, I choose the general interest… we will not tolerate any disobedience,” he said.

(By Benoit Van Overstraeten, Jean-Stephane Brosse, Dominique Vidalon, Elizabeth Pineau and John Irish)