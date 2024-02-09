Dennis Schröder is leaving the Toronto Raptors in the North American professional basketball league NBA after a good six months and moving to the Brooklyn Nets. The New York club announced this on Thursday evening. In exchange for the captain of the German national team and power forward Thaddeus Young, Spencer Dinwiddie goes to the Canadians. The NBA's transfer deadline ended on Thursday.

Schröder, the most valuable player (MVP) of the 2023 World Cup won by Germany, signed in Toronto for two years and $26 million (€24 million) before the current season.

“Traffic will hurt a little bit”

Schröder reported that he was surprised by his move: “My agent called me a few times. I woke up and he told me I was going to Brooklyn,” the 30-year-old said during his introduction to the new Kub.

His new team from New York is the seventh stop in North America for Schröder. “It's a big city. I come from Braunschweig in Germany with only 250,000 inhabitants, a small town,” said Schröder with a smile: “I am a family man and am always with my children, my wife and my loved ones. Of course the traffic will hurt a little.”

Schröder added that he can hardly wait to “get to know everyone in the locker room and in this organization and start working.” “I think we have a lot of talent in the team. I want to give everything every single day and win the games.”

Mixed season

Before joining the Raptors, the point guard played for the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets. Schröder was under contract with the Lakers twice.

From a sporting perspective, the change does not bring Schröder forward. Brooklyn is eleventh in the East with 20 wins and 30 defeats, Toronto (18:33) is twelfth. It's getting tight in the race for a play-off place. With an average of 13.7 points and 6.1 assists, the Braunschweig player is having a mixed season. The playmaker recently lost his place in the starting five with the Raptors.

Meanwhile, Franz Wagner led his Orlando Magic to a commanding home win against the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA. In the 127:111 win against the team of French super talent Victor Wembanyama, the 22-year-old scored a strong 34 points, making him the best thrower on the floor. The Berlin native also put up seven points and seven assists.







Kleber defeats Hartenstein

His substitute brother Moritz Wagner, four years older than him, also showed a strong performance. In 16 minutes, the World Cup champion scored eleven points, two rebounds and provided one assist. Thanks to the fourth win from the last five games, Orlando is seventh in the Eastern Conference and is still in the race for a direct play-off place.

Maximilian Kleber also celebrated a success in the German duel with Isaiah Hartenstein. With the Dallas Mavericks, the 32-year-old defeated the New York Knicks 122:108. Kleber started as a center, but only contributed two points, four rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes of play.

The most successful Mavs player was once again the Slovenian superstar Luka Doncic, who narrowly missed a triple-double (39 points, eight rebounds, eleven assists).

Hartenstein also started as a center, but had to leave the field in the second quarter due to pain in his left Achilles tendon. By then, the Knicks professional had once again put in a strong performance – with ten points, four rebounds and two assists in just under 15 minutes.

For New York, who had been in good form for weeks, it was the second defeat in the last three games. Dallas, on the other hand, won for the third time in a row and, as eighth in the table, is still within striking distance of the direct play-off places in the West. Dennis Schröder's new team, the Brooklyn Nets, lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers 95:118.