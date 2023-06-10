Industry sees the EU’s climate protection program as an opponent. This is a fatal mistake that will cost Europe dearly. A guest post.

This is also what the future looks like: Thyssen-Krup plant in Duisburg Image: AP

Gwell meant is not always well done. When looking at the European Union’s Green Deal, this assessment applies to essential components of the program against climate change and environmental destruction. Ursula von der Leyen’s Commission documented the fact that the Commission had admitted the failure of the program designed by Vice-President Frans Timmermans by presenting her industrial strategy.

With a lot of effort one comes to the realization that approval procedures in Europe would take far too long. A late insight. However, the resulting political initiatives have the exact opposite effect. Brussels loses itself in fragmentation as it once did in the early green years, when a Lurch was able to prevent an important industrial settlement.