Upon his arrival at the airport, the President of the Emirates was received by Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Turkish Republic.



Also in the reception was Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and a number of ministers and senior officials, while a group of honor guards lined up to salute Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.

He is accompanied during the visit by a delegation that includes Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Adviser at the Presidential Court, Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Advisor to the President, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Supreme National Security Council, and Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.