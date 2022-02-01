The statements of Maria Angioni during the trial: “Some criminals, in the course of conversations, claimed to have informers”

New updates in the last hours on the former prosecutor’s office Maria Angioni.

Last Friday, the single judge of Marsala has rejected the request for acquittal and has chosen to continue the trial against the former prosecutor, accused of false testimony by the Prosecutor’s Office.

Maria Angioni provided other insights into her statements and today she says she is satisfied with the judge’s decision. Through which it would achieved its goal. His words outside the Court of Marsala:

With Judge Montericcio’s decision not to accept the acquittal request, I achieved my goal. Which is to pursue the truth in the Denise case. For which, recently, I believe I have provided important investigative insights.

The words of Maria Angioni

Not only that, the former prosecutor also mentioned something about the underworld. The latter in 2004, the year of the death of little Denise Pipitone, allegedly admitted to having contacts and spies within the police station and even in the police station.

Some criminals, in the course of intercepted conversations, claimed to be able to count on informers and spies in the Mazara del Vallo police station and in the Trapani police headquarters. Some of them said: when we had to have police searches we knew before, now with the carabinieri this is no longer the case.

When Maria Angioni raised doubts about the misdirection of the investigations, the latter were entrusted to the Carabinieri of the Marsala gp section, judged “faithful”.

Angioni continued:

In another interception we listened to one of the two heads of the Mazara police station and Trapani police station, I don’t remember which of the two, say that he wants to ‘blow up’ the prosecutor Sciuto. At those words, his colleague Andrea Mosca jumped, saying ‘they want to plant a bomb’, but it was clear that this was not the case. And in fact, some time later, after the CSM commission had pronounced itself favorably on Sciuto’s request to go and direct the Prosecutor’s Office in Trapani, then the plenum did not appoint him.

Prosecutor Sciuto, now retired, is one of the texts cited from the defense in the trial against Maria Angioni.