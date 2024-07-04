An imported case of Dengue has been reported to the Public Hygiene of the Empolese Area of ​​the Ausl Toscana Centro, the health company reports. The infected person contracted arbovirosis following a stay abroad and is a resident of the municipality of Certaldo (Florence), in a rural area with few homes. He is well and is at his home.

The staff of the Empoli Public Health Department, which the Municipality of Certaldo belongs to, is still carrying out the investigations and the inspection for the appropriate checks. The inspection is aimed at requesting the mayor to issue a contingent and urgent ordinance in order to arrange for the execution of a disinfestation in the locality of residence of the case, for a radius of about 100-200 meters. The disinfestation will be carried out by tomorrow. In the next few hours the Empoli Area Public Health Department, at the conclusion of the inspection, will send the proposed ordinance to the mayor who has already been officially notified.