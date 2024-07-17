I am 283 confirmed cases of Dengue reported to the Istituto Superiore di Sanità in 2024. All were contracted during trips abroadmostly in Brazil and the Maldives. This is reported in the latest bulletin of the ISS on arbovirosis, updated for the Dengue virus to July 8. Compared to the previous survey (259 cases from the beginning of the year to June 10), there are 24 new infections in 1 month.

Almost half of the Dengue cases recorded in 2024 in Italy are concentrated between Veneto (49), Lazio (48) and Lombardy (43). Of the 283 infected, half are male and half female, median age 42 years. No deaths have been reported at this time.

In Italy “In the first half of 2024, the number of confirmed cases of Dengue virus increased more than 5-fold compared to the same period in 2023. An increase consistent with the spread of the virus transmission in recent years at a global level”, underlines the Istituto Superiore di Sanità.

From January 1 to July 11, 2024 – it also emerges from the ISS bulletin – the national surveillance system also reports 4 confirmed cases of Zika virus (imported); 5 confirmed cases of Chikungunya (imported); 20 confirmed cases of neuro-invasive infection-Tbe (autochthonous and concentrated mainly in Veneto, with zero deaths); 12 confirmed cases of neuro-invasive infection from Toscana virus (autochthonous and concentrated mainly in Emilia Romagna, with zero deaths).

Compared to the previous bulletin from a month ago, Zika infections are stable, while there is 1 more case of Chikungunya, 8 more cases of neuroinvasive Tbe infection and 10 more cases of neuroinvasive Toscana virus infection.