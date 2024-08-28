Johnny Depp lookalike Fabio Delmioglio, who made it all up just for visibility, reported for false testimony

Investigations continue into the murder case of the young barmaid Sharon Verzeni, killed on the night between July 29th and 30th with four stab wounds. Although the identity of the mysterious perpetrator of the crime has not yet been revealed, in the last few hours attention has been focused on one of the characters who have emerged for some time around this story. This is Fabio Delmigliomore commonly known as the lookalike of actor Johnny Depp.

Reported by the Carabinieri for personal aiding and abetting

The man had presented himself last Saturday 24th August to the Carabinieri at the station St. Peter’s Bridge claiming to have met Sharon Verzeni a few days before her murder. The meeting with the woman would have taken place at the bar-pastry shop where the victim worked as a waitress for a mere professional purpose. Sharon, according to the testimony given by Delmiglio himself to the investigators, would have asked him to “to advertise something”, without specifying what, on his social network.

In fact, the entire statement it turned out to be false and the fruit of a pure invention with the sole purpose of man enjoying a mere advertising return.

Fabio Delmiglio Reported: He Made It All Up

Fabio Delmiglio: reported for personal favoring

Today, Wednesday 28th August, a new situation emerged new, sensational twist regarding the investigation into the Sharon Verzeni murder case.

Fabio Delmiglio, Johnny Depp lookalike, resident in Brembate Sopra, was reported for aiding and abetting. His previous statement, given to investigators regarding the meeting he had with the murder victim, was simply and totally invented.

When asked by the Carabinieri to explain why the man had made it all up, Delmiglio admitted that the reasons concerned a very personal convenience. Johnny Depp’s lookalike actually had hopes of a “possible advertising return” arising from the interviews that followed his summons and hearing at the barracks.

Johnny Depp lookalike reported by the police

The pure desire to gain greater popularity from this whole story through constant media coverage would have pushed Fabio Delmiglio to give false testimony to the police.