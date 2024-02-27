The until now inaccessible bishop Sergio Pagano retires after almost 30 years as prefect of what was called “Vatican Secret Archive“and, after having studied every last one of the documents stored in its 86 kilometers of shelves, The custodian now reveals his secrets in an interview book.

“Monsignor Pagano is not the prefect of the Vatican Secret Archive, he is the Vatican Secret Archive”: this phrase attributed to Jorge María Mejía, Argentine cardinal archivist and librarian who died in 2014, It shows the knowledge accumulated by the Italian bishop during the more than 50 years that he has spent walking its corridors.

In the book 'Secretum' by Massimo Franco, a Vatican expert from the 'Corriere della Sera', Pagano prepares a rereading of some fundamental historical passages from the Pontifical Archive, from its birth in 1612 to the assault by Napoleon's troops, who took the documents to Paris in 1810 and only a part returned, to reach the pontificate full of shadows of Pius XII (1939-1958).

Pagano explains that the 'bunker', as it is called because it is located ten meters below the imposing Vatican courtyard of the Pineapple, which is visited by the millions of tourists who visit the Vatican Museums, It is far from any secrecy.

“In fact, it can be said ironically that the Vatican Archives are among the most open, because they do not have confidential informationexcept for some matters that concern sensitive personal data, such as marriage cases or the election of bishops or conclaves,” he assures.

To avoid mysticism, Pope Francis decided in 2019 to change the word 'secret' – which in Latin means private – to a closer 'apostolic archive' that took him away from spy book theories.

Pagano was in charge, at the request of John Paul II in 1979, of studying the documents from the trial of Galileo Galilei to prepare his rehabilitation after the unjust trial.

“When I read his signature at the end of his interrogations (…) That brief autograph signature of the scientist made me feel sorry for him. Almost as if he had written: at the point I have reached, I can only bow down. I imagined the spirit with which Galileo signed those papers and it also seems to me that his spirit was betrayed by a slightly shaky handwriting,” explains Pagano.

Wandering through the shelves full of millions of documents, He also studied a file deliberately forgotten for decades: the existence of a network of spies to which Pius .

The Pope already knew in 1941 about Hitler's persecution of the Jews: innocent people treated with special cruelty and genocidal violence.

Among the documents that have passed through his hands, Pagano also refers to the report on the death of Benedict XV and in which it is explained that when searching his belongings “the surprise was that, apparently, the cardinal camerlegno had to make sure that the safe was empty. Literally empty. There was not a single sheet of paper, a bill, a coin”.

The Vatican was financially in trouble and the conclave to elect Benedict XV's successor could not even be held.: The Archive contains the telegrams sent by the Cardinal Secretary of State, Pietro Gasparri, asking the American cardinals “to bring money for large expenses.” “210,400 dollars and 9 cents” were obtained, he explains.

After the opening of the archives relating to Pius XII, The investigations focused on the pontiff's silence in the face of Nazi crimes.

“The Pope already knew in 1941 about Hitler's persecution of the Jews: innocent people treated with special cruelty and genocidal violence,” explains Pagano after discovering the letter dated December 14, 1942, sent by the German Jesuit Lothar König to Robert Leiber , personal secretary of Pius XII.

“But he also knew, from König himself, the Jesuit who informed the Vatican, that it was necessary to remain silent, to protect the sources coming from within the German resistance against Hitler, under penalty of endangering the lives of the informants and the German Church itself that would have been involved in the Nazi reprisal,” considers Pagano.

Until now, The secrets of Pius XII's pontificate have been the last to be known and, while waiting for the documents on the following popes to come to light, Pagano does not expect any more surprises, as he assures that everything is already known about the Archive.

