Demonstration Protests against vaccination in New Zealand

In New Zealand protesters have protested against compulsory coronary vaccinations.

Inspired by Canadian truck protests, protesters blocked the main streets of New Zealand’s capital, Wellington, on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, several hundred protesters set up tents in front of the country’s parliament.

Protesters have said they will remain in front of Parliament “for as long as necessary”. Authorities say the demonstration has been relatively peaceful.

In New Zealand, coronary vaccines are required of those working in the health sector, the police, teachers and the military. Those who refuse vaccination are threatened with dismissal.