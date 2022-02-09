Thursday, February 10, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Demonstration Protests against vaccination in New Zealand

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 9, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Authorities say the demonstration has been relatively peaceful.

In New Zealand protesters have protested against compulsory coronary vaccinations.

Inspired by Canadian truck protests, protesters blocked the main streets of New Zealand’s capital, Wellington, on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, several hundred protesters set up tents in front of the country’s parliament.

Protesters have said they will remain in front of Parliament “for as long as necessary”. Authorities say the demonstration has been relatively peaceful.

In New Zealand, coronary vaccines are required of those working in the health sector, the police, teachers and the military. Those who refuse vaccination are threatened with dismissal.

#Demonstration #Protests #vaccination #Zealand

See also  Accidents The touring skater sank on the ice in the Summer Archipelago in Espoo
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

"Al Diwan"... The story of Algerian music that preserved its African origins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.