Season 2 of DEMON SLAYER: Kimetsu no Yaiba it is moving towards its conclusion, and with it the narrative arc of the pleasure district. We have seen Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu And Inosuke fight alongside Tengen Uzui, the hashira of the soundagainst the fearsome crescent moon of the demonic army, Gyutaro. Like all good things, however, this second part of the second season also comes to an end and the question arises spotanea: is DEMON SLAYER Season 3 expected to be released, especially in Italy and with Italian dubbing?



In rights of the first season of DEMON SLAYER: Kimetsu no Yaibaas well as the feature film “The Mugen Train“Are in the hands of Dynitwhich first granted streaming to the free platform VVVVIDthen to Netflix And Prime Video. However, for season 2 of the anime based on the work of Koyoharu Gotoge the matter is different. Aniplexpart of the group Sony Music Entertainment Japanhas an exclusivity agreement with Crunchyroll, because the latter was also absorbed by the Japanese entertainment giant last August. It is therefore reasonable to think that also DEMON SLAYER Season 3 and any films, specials or subsequent seasons will arrive, at least in simulcast, on Crunchyroll, therefore without dubbing in Italian. It is not yet clear whether any commercial agreements would allow Netflix or Prime Video to dub the series and broadcast it on their own channels, but never say never.

There DEMON SLAYER Season 3 will start with the new narrative arc of the “Village of the Swordmakers” (Swordsmith Village Arc) and could continue with a second part, “The training of the Hashira” (Hashira Training Arc). It would be the penultimate season, so a fourth could end with the narrative arc of the final battle, divided in turn into two parts. However, there is a possibility that this first part of the third season may be transposed into a feature film first.

In the narrative arc of the “Village of the Swordsmakers” Tanjiro will have to go to the hidden place where the blacksmiths of the nichyrinth to repair your katana. There he will find the pillar of love again, Mitsuri Kanroji, as well as another old acquaintance of his. However, things will turn sour when the village is attacked by the demons of Muzan Kibutsuji.

Taking into account the timing of the first two, DEMON SLAYER Season 3 could start in the month of April 2023but currently it has not yet been officially confirmed and does not have a date, but we will keep you updated on new developments.