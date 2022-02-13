After several months with Tanjiro and company, today the last chapter of the second season of demon slayer. Although it was not known for sure what the next step for the anime would be, with the possibility of seeing another film in the future, A few moments ago it was confirmed that Ufotable is already working on the third season of demon slayer.

Through a small teaser, as well as two new posters, It has been revealed that the third season of demon slayerwhich will adapt the arc of the Village of Blacksmiths, is already in production, and will arrive in the future. Along with this, it has been confirmed that Haruo Sotosaki, director of this adaptation, Akira Matsushima, the character designer and head of animation, as well as much of the animation team, will be back.

The Blacksmith Village arc focuses on Tanjiro, Mitsuri Kanroji, the Pillar of Love, and Muichiro Tokito, the Pillar of Mist, as they defend a village of blacksmiths from attacks by two higher moons. Although at the moment there is no additional information, season three will also likely cover the training arc leading up to the final showdown.

Although nothing is confirmed yet, there is a possibility that we will see the third season of demon slayer until 2023, or later this year if we’re lucky. On related topics, the second season of jujutsu kaisen is also on its way.

This is great news. Ufotable managed to raise its own animation bar with the second season of demon slayerand knowing the events that will happen in the third season, I can’t wait to see what the studio has in store for us.

Via: Demon Slayer