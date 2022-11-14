Great news for all DEMON SLAYER: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles! From this November 16, Aniplex And CyberConnect2 will officially release the Gyutaro Character Packwhich will add to the game roster Gyutaro as a new playable demon.

On the line of those already released previously, this too Character Pack will certainly be offered for sale at the price of € 4.99.

DEMON SLAYER: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo SwitchAnd PC through Steam.

Below you can admire the dedicated character trailer. Good vision!

Source: Aniplex, CyberConnect2 Street Gematsu