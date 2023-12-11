Aniplex revealed the release window for the story arc Hashira Training Arc of the anime of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. The series will debut during the spring 2024 with a special hour-long episode.

But that is not all. The company has in fact announced that it will be there for the occasion a new world tourduring which it will be broadcast the last episode of the Swordsmith Village Arc and the first episode of the Hashira Training Arc. The tour will start from February 2024 and will visit Japan and 140 other countries, but at the moment not all the stops have been revealed. The two episodes will arrive also in cinemas starting from 23 February 2024Unfortunately, however, we do not know whether this will also happen in Italy.

While waiting to find out more, we leave you with a new trailer for the new narrative arc of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Good vision!

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hashira Training Arc

