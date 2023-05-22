













Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Who is Zohakuten?

In the previous episodes, it had already been revealed that Hantengu had different bodies, each possessing impressive abilities. The bodies presented are structured by a feeling and until now we have recognized that of anger, pleasure, joy and sadness.

However, the last chapter of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba He showed us that, faced with the possibility of the original body losing its head, a new facet woke up and absorbed the other demons to be a stronger version. This fused being represents hate and we know it as Zohakuten.

Zohakuten of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba he does have an altered version of reality or at least a very particular perspective, since he feels sorry for himself. He has a very aggressive personality, but he also manages to sympathize with his original version who, according to him, is defenseless against hunters.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba features a much younger demon than previous versionsbut with a design that brings them together, especially the features of the rudest version: anger.

Zohakuten will face Tanjiro with his great technique that resembles several wooden dragon heads. However, then he will have a new facet in a great attempt to protect his original body.

Zohakuten’s abilities:

Regeneration

high resistance

Stealth

speed and reflexes

increased intelligence

Zohakuten of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will provide one of the most amazing fights of the season.

