According to research that was published on Frontiers in NeurologyHot peppers may cause more than just the next day’s “pain and regret” because of the capsaicin. Indeed, the new study suggests that patches with active hot ingredient in chili peppers could help reduce pain in diabetic patients with nerve damage.

Containing capsaicin, the molecule that gives peppers their “hotness”, the patches have been used to heal damaged nerves in the feet of people with diabetesa common and serious complication that can even lead to amputation.

Diabetes can increase the risk of nerve damage throughout the body due to high blood glucose levels affecting fragile nerve fibers, known as neuropathy, and if this occurs in the feet, the neuropathy can cause ulcers and a loss of sensitivity in the affected area, leading to minor injuries causing serious afflictions.

Ulcers and blisters that would normally be a painful inconvenience can become life-threatening from infection, leading to foot amputation if left unchecked.

The loss of feeling is not universal, however, and some end up with severe pain that cannot be relieved with current painkillers. In fact, current treatments involve pain management, often with antidepressants, but there are no options available to reverse or stop the nerve damageand often drugs fail or have unwanted adverse effects.

Research on the effect of capsaicin on diabetes

Researchers of Imperial College London and of the Sheffield Teaching Hospitalswith the help of Diabetes UKwanted to see if capsaicin might be the answer, not least because capsaicin is known to block pain signals when applied topically as a cream or patch, and may even promote healing in some skin conditions.

The researchers recruited 75 people with diabetic neuropathymany of whom had foot pain, and treated some with a patch containing 8% capsaicinwhich is already on the market for other applications.

The results came from a pain diary that participants recorded each day, as well as nerve counts and sensitivity analysis of samples taken by the researchers.

Once elapsed three monthsresearchers found that people who used the capsaicin patches reported a significantly less pain compared to their controls, and they also showed a higher number of new nerves in their feet.

While not fully understood, the study suggests that capsaicin can promote nerve development and healingthereby reducing the pain. These are the first results that capsaicin could go beyond just reducing pain: It could actually reverse the damage caused by neuropathy.

Obviously, much more research into the mechanism of action and capsaicin as a treatment for neuropathy is needed to have a verdict that is considered officially certain, but it is an extremely promising start. If hot peppers can help fight neuropathy, they could treat some of the more serious complications in people with untreated diabetes, an area where treatment (not just prevention) is sorely lacking.

