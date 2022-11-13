The Democrats can breathe easy and Biden will enjoy a partial victory. The party has won the Nevada seat thanks to a narrow majority of Catherine Cortez over her Republican opponent Adam Laxalt, which gives her control of the Senate for the rest of the legislature. This leadership will improve the president’s wiggle room should the conservatives take over the House of Representatives, where they have a slight advantage when not all seats have been filled. In any case, the ballot Republicans face is not an easy one. Even with the possibility of a victory in Congress, his aspirations to win by a landslide against the Democrats have sunk. Smothered by internal criticism and donor complaints, some leaders are beginning to call for a change of cycle and “building” a new party.

The Senate is of paramount importance in US government debates, such as the economic ones, and assures the Democrats the power to confirm appointments in the judicial sphere and the leadership of the country’s Administration. That is, to ensure a comfortable ecosystem, with the ability to appoint positions of high public impact and to reduce the influence of staunch conservatism in national management, since it now assumes, among other functions, the supervision of the new federal judges.

The road to get here has been tense. Cortez had to wait until this past morning (Saturday afternoon-night) to confirm a success that gives his party the coveted 50 seats. Only the Georgia race remains to be resolved, where the two candidates are tied and about to enter a new campaign ahead of a second round of elections in December. The result, however, does not make the Democrats fear. If the Republican side falls, which now has 49 seats, the two parties will reach the Senate with 50 representatives and the quality vote of Vice President Kamala Harris will be responsible for guaranteeing the Democratic leadership. In fact, Georgia worries conservatives more since, if defeated in this state, Biden will have 51 seats and take credit for being the president who has improved the results after a midterm election. And with the wind blowing against.

With 97% of the vote closed, Cortez surpassed his Republican rival last night by half a point. He has been favored by early mail-in votes from Las Vegas and Reno. He is also supported by the Hispanic community. She will be the first Latina in the Senate. She knew how to exploit this circumstance during her electoral campaign. A large part of his speech was dedicated to promising improvements for ordinary workers and the ‘dreamers’, the undocumented immigrants who entered the United States as children and whom the Donald Trump administration left unprotected in 2017 and at risk of being deported upon arrival. at the age of majority. Two of her battle fronts have been that of hourly wage earners, many of them Latino, and support for the unions, fundamental in the mobilization of the Democratic Party in these elections, whether it was in Nevada or New York.

The third key must be found in the defense of the right to abortion. Nevada is a State given to individual liberty. When the Supreme Court announced its intention to repeal the sentence that shielded that right, the governor and the attorney general of the territory already said that nothing would change and that the ability of women to decide “what is best for their health, their family and his future.” Cortez has taken a large part of his speech in front of the Republican candidate, who already on his day was satisfied with the Supreme Court’s resolution, calling it a “historic victory for the sanctity of life.”

Former President Bill Clinton came out in support of candidate Catherine Cortez on the campaign trail /



Reuters



Adam Laxat’s campaign has been pretty archetypal. He has followed his party’s argument to the letter: to exploit the weaknesses of the Biden administration and repeatedly denounce the increase in inflation and the general chaos of the economy in the country. In his favor he had the citizen surveys, where 75% of the state’s population considers that the country is on a bad path. Similarly to Cortez, Laxat also addressed the working class, lamented that many citizens must live on subsidies due to lack of employment and criticized Biden’s health policy during the epidemic by turning off the tap on tourism in Las Vegas. A complete corollary of the ideas of the fallen leader of Republicanism, Donald Trump, who traveled twice to Nevada to support Laxat.

The victory of the first Hispanic senator can be seen as a victory against the current. Even among Democrats, she was considered the weak flank against the former prosecutor who in 2018 tried unsuccessfully to become governor of the state. Against him was the overwhelming rise in prices and the reduction in the quality of life among the inhabitants of Nevada, since 30% of the population claims that their salary is falling increasingly short due to rising costs. It should be noted that the polls divide the blame for this inflation equally between Biden’s management and factors beyond his control that the president tries to tame. Fifty-fifty.

A revealing fact of the confidence of the conservatives in their candidate for the Senate is that he has barely had 13 million dollars of investment in his campaign. Democrats, by contrast, have pumped 3.5 times more into Cortez’s race to the polls, the Reno press reports.

Biden feels ‘good’



“I feel good and I look forward to the next two years,” Biden told reporters to keep interest alive about his possible candidacy for the 2024 presidential elections, and at the same time show that his party is breathing calmly, away from the threatening forecasts. who warned of a debacle in the midterm elections. The president congratulated Cortez by telephone this morning and spoke with the head of the Senate majority, Charles E. Schumer, who said: “The United States has shown that we believed in our democracy,”

Republicans, meanwhile, waver between silence, disbelief and anger. The defeat in the Senate adds up to a narrow margin of advantage in Congress that, at best, will give them a minimal victory. And even that is now in question. At this time on Sunday, the vote count gives 211 representatives to the Republican Party and 203 to the Democrats. Only nine places remain at stake, nothing to do with the thirty that the conservatives hoped to obtain an advantage.

“The old party is dead. Time to bury it and build something new,” Senator Josh Hawley wrote on Twitter. Other colleagues maintain that a thorough review of “the errors” is necessary to correct them before 2024. It is no longer just a matter of politicians; Republican treasurers are also worried about the unflattering messages they get from campaign donors in the face of totally unexpected results. Some have spent 15 million dollars and nobody pays a fortune for a broken device.