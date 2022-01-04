The House of Representatives will observe a minute of silence at noon this Thursday in memory of the assault on the Capitol a year ago. The White House will also commemorate the first anniversary of the insurrection that ended America’s innocence about the quasi-sacred character of its democracy. It was, according to the Government, one of “the darkest days” in the history of the United States, which has left profound consequences on the streets and in the very heart of Congress where nothing seems to be what it was.

As the anniversary approaches, different political analysts agree that the altercations have brought a minority of Democratic and Republican legislators closer, but have alienated the majority. Digged in on both sides of the hemicycle, the former highlight the seriousness of a riot aimed at undermining democracy and thwarting Joe Biden’s presidential certification, apparently guided by the harangues of Donald Trump in the final act of his head of government. Republicans, on the other hand, consider this position exaggerated and destined to generate a state of opinion against them. They close ranks around Trump and the former do not forgive them.

Parliamentarian Amy Klobuchar has reported on more than one occasion her aversion to working with her conservative counterparts. “The insurrection of January 6 comes to mind,” he says. Other colleagues on the Democratic caucus do not speak to them and there is even a group that regularly votes against Republican initiatives, even if they sometimes benefit Biden.

The resentment is greater, according to the ‘Washington Post’, in Congress than in the Senate and metal detectors have even been installed in the Capitol to guarantee the safety of its tenants and prevent anyone, not even politicians, from entering with weapons . Or at least enter them anonymously. Almost 10,000 threats have been made during 2021 in forums and social networks against legislators.

The Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, trusts that the acts of this Thursday serve to sign a “new commitment” political and social in a “spirit of unity, patriotism and prayer.” Two prestigious historians, Dorin Kearns and Jon Meacham, will hold a public conversation to set the “narrative” for the Washington riots. The idea has not satisfied Republicans, who regularly criticize the president and blame her for the cascade of administrative sanctions that fall on her representatives. One more sign that nothing is forgiven. Pelosi, 81, responds that had she been on Capitol Hill a year ago, she would have fought the extremists with her stilettos.

Neither friendship nor unity



Nor is there a climate of great friendship on the Republican side, whose majority do not forgive that several of their colleagues took a position against Trump during and after the assault. There are examples. Richard Burr and Bill Cassidy have been relegated in their respective districts, North Carolina and Louisiana, while veteran senator Mitch McConell received harsh criticism for stating that the former president was “morally responsible” for the incidents. House leader Kevin McCarthy was more resourceful. After distancing himself from Trump, he quickly changed his mind after seeing the mogul’s broad support among his peers.

In the sector more to the extreme right, unity is not exactly lived. It suffers an effect between disintegration and confrontation after the radical groups Proud Boys and Oath Keepers fell on the radar of the FBI, their leaders were arrested and the second of them chose to collaborate with the agents against other leaders. Many members of the militias have migrated to other movements.

However, for those who most have transformed the face of the Capitol is for the police who guard it. Michael Fanone was beaten by the assailants and in his appearance before the investigation committee declared that his worst pain was the “indifference” of many congressmen towards them. “Nothing, really nothing has prepared me to know how I should address those members of Congress who still deny the events of that day,” he confessed emotionally.