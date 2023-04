How did you feel about the content of this article?

Mansion sold by Senator Dianne Feinstein has more than 800 square meters divided into imposing rooms. | Photo: Benjamin Dunn

Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein sold the seasonal mansion she had with her husband Richard Blum, a businessman who died in February 2022, for US$ 25.25 million (in current exchange rates, BRL 125 million). The information is from The Wall Street Journal.

Located in Aspen, Colorado, the property has 14.5 hectares and it was sold by a family trust whose beneficiaries were three of Blum’s daughters from his previous marriage. The vacation home had originally been put up for sale for $29.9 million (R$151 million) in July 2022.

The property’s purchase and sale records state that the house was sold to a company linked to the CEO of the clinical services and software company. siteroSankesh Abbhi, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Known as Bear Paw Ranch (in free translation, Rancho Pata de Urso), the property has a main house with 5 bedrooms, with about 820 square meters divided into imposing rooms. On the land there is also a guest house with two bedrooms, as well as a pool and spa.

Richard Blum was founder of the investment firm Blum Capital Partners. He and the Democratic senator had been married since 1980 and the land where the mansion was built would have been purchased in 1996 for US$ 1.97 million at the time (R$ 9.9 million, in today’s values).

Dianne Feistein, who is 89 years old, is the oldest senator in the United States. She represents one of the two seats of the State of California since 1992 in the US Congress. Although she is an advocate of banning guns in the country, her position at the center has conflicted with her party’s progressive interests. Because of this, and her advanced age, she must serve her term until 2025 and retire.