Saturday, April 8, 2023, 10:06 p.m.





From the temple of San Juan, which is more like a museum than a church, the last parade of the Murcian Passionate Holy Week leaves, the one that dyes the most Nazarene streets of Murcia with Hebrew mourning, white as the moon that is beginning to wane.

No one will receive candy in the city anymore than this procession of the Most Holy Reclining Christ and Our Lady of Light in her Solitude, the last proposal of penance at the gates of the Easter Vigil. In fact, it was yesterday afternoon a day of transfer in all the Murcian parishes preparing the Easter vigils that will give way, already this Sunday, to the last procession of the Semana Mayor: the one that starts with the Risen One of Santa Eulalia.

On the afternoon of Glory Saturday, when it is not yet complete, the parade of the recumbent proposes a Christ of Diego de Ayala, on a bed of flowers, already surrendered to his destiny, who is carried by Nazarenes with a full hood, his face covered as a sign of penance and respect, who know how to lead the beautiful passage through some of the most Nazarene corners.

When the Reclining Man returns to his church-museum, when the doors are closed and the last Nazarene returns to his home, these days of Passion will have ended. The only thing missing is another white brooch, on this occasion of happiness and celebration, the one that will be worn this Sunday.

Before the Reclining Man, the procession of the Rosary in its Sorrowful Mysteries also departed from Santa Catalina, a recent proposal by the Brotherhood of Charity that takes to the streets a carving of Ramón Cuenca. The institution, which wears black robes, was founded a decade ago now, so they paraded through the heart of the city until a quarter to eight, when they returned to their repairing temple, while the splendid spring gave its last puffs with the sunset