A Republican majority of the US House of Representatives in the US state of Tennessee on Thursday suspended two Democratic members of parliament for demonstrating for restricting gun ownership. Justin Jones, 27, and Justin Pearson, 28, disrupted a debate at a protest last week. A third MP, Gloria Johnson (60), was also nominated to be voted out, but she narrowly made it. Report that American media. There are 75 Republicans and 23 Democrats in the House.

Because Jones and Pearson are black politicians and Johnson is white, there are allegations of racism. Pearson said after the vote that the racial aspect of can’t be ignored: “Two young black legislators get suspended and one white woman doesn’t.” The three demonstrated last week for a stricter gun law after a school shooting that killed six people, including three children. Hundreds of people forced their way into the parliament building during that protest, including the three Democrats. They sang ‘enough is enough’ and ‘power to the people’. Pearson and Jones did so through a megaphone. Republican deputy Gino Bulso accused them of committing “mutiny.” Republicans feared they were creating the appearance that disruptions to the House would be tolerated without adjournment.

The suspension of elected politicians in Tennessee has occurred only twice since the American Civil War (1861-1865). It is officially allowed, but occurs almost exclusively when politicians are accused of serious misconduct. Now, according to American media, it seems to be about silencing political opponents. Jones said after the vote that it was an “attack on democracy”. He said he remains committed to the fight against firearms. US President Joe Biden, a Democrat, called the suspension of the MPs in a statement shocking, undemocratic and without precedent.