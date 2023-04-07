The editor recommends | These exhibitions are open over the Easter weekend

Visual arts critic Harri Mäcklin recommends Easter time exhibitions.

Alexander Lauréus: Bandits at a Shepherd’s Family, 1823.

Born in Turku Alexander Lauréus (1783–1823) the road led through Stockholm and Paris to Rome, where he died at only 40 years old. On the way, he painted the life of ordinary people, raging fire and bandits crawling out of their caves. When visiting Sinebrychoff, you should also stop by the upper floor, where there is an exhibition Jusepe de Ribera painting Ecce Homo (1644), perhaps the finest Easter-themed work in the National Gallery’s collections.

Alexander Lauréus: Towards Rome 20.8. until at the Sinebrychoff Art Museum, sinebrychoffintaidemuseo.fi.

Right place, right time

Jussi Pohjakallio: Chief physician of Lastenlinna, arch-doctor Arvo Ylppö in front of his hospital in 1957.

Jussi Pohjakallio was one of the leading newspaper photographers of the 1950s and 60s, who had the knack of being in the right place at the right time. Päivälehti’s museum exhibition takes a peek Urho Kekkonen into everyday life, let’s pack up to watch Finland’s first television and have a May Day picnic in the pouring rain.

Jussi Pohjakallio: Tough guy with a camera in hand 3.5. until at Päivälehten Museum, paivalehtenmuseo.fi.

With all the senses

A view of Daniel Steegmann Mangrané’s exhibition.

Daniel Steegmann Mangrané the exhibition is experienced with all the senses. Blue light fills the top floor of Kiasma, you can feel the scent of the forest in your nose, the rustling of hooves in your ears and a fluffy carpet under your feet. Even the sense of taste is involved: you can enjoy a sip of orange juice in a small yellow hut.

Daniel Steegmann Mangrané 10.9. until at Kiasma, kiasma.fi.

Crafts and art

Anna-Karoliina Vainio: Love is Both Honey and Venom, 2020.

Hamin the collection exhibition focuses on craft techniques and soft materials. Crocheted, woven and embroidered works break outdated notions of the difference between art and craft. The exhibition is open until the end of next week.

Plush 16.4. until in Ham, hamhelsinki.fi.