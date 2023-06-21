Through social networks, the renowned Mexican actor, Demian Bichir, expressed his support for the former head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaumas Morena’s candidate for the Presidency of the Republic in the process of the elections 2024.

“Claudia, dear, I send you a big hug, I know that you are in the middle of this contest, which is going to be hard, closed, because there are candidates with important virtues, but I, like millions of Mexicans, know your work, your trajectory” Demian Bichir pointed out in a video posted on his Twitter account.

Previously, the actor has openly shown his support for the Fourth Transformation headed by the president. Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorand on this occasion, he sent a message of support for Sheinbaum Pardo, whom he said he admired for her “tireless fight for a better Mexico.”

“Always delivering impeccable accounts, I admire your integrity and this tireless fight for a better Mexico, having been an important part of this peaceful transformation of the country, it would make all the sense, all the logic, that it was under your command, your leadership to continue this peaceful revolution to an even greater Mexico,” said the actor.

Finally, the actor openly showed his preference towards Claudia Sheinbaum to be the new president of the country and closed her video with this phrase: “Mexico would look very handsome with a female president, so be strong!”

It should be remembered that brown sheinbaum registered to participate in the Morena survey on June 16, 2023, after having resigned from her position as head of government, to run as a candidate for the Defense Committee of the Fourth Transformation.

The three main “corcholatas” of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) who compete for the candidacy of Morena in the 2024 elections are:

Claudia Sheinbaum, former head of government of CDMX

Marcelo Ebrard, former head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico

Adán Augusto López, former Secretary of the Interior of Mexico