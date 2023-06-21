Artificial Intelligence | When Chat GPT became a phenomenon, it opened up a huge market for the Finnish artificial intelligence company.

Generative artificial intelligence and big language models were not exactly the most typical topic of conversation at workplace coffee tables last year. Thanks to Chat GPT, however, the topic has become a huge phenomenon since the beginning of the year.

“After that, business leaders started contacting us to say, hey, how does this change our business and what should be done,” appointed director of the service business of the Finnish Silo AI software company Seppo Kuula tells.

So there is a typical herd-like mass reaction of companies in which prevails fear of missing out, i.e. fomo. It is the fear of not being involved in something important and falling behind the competition. It’s a side effect of hype.

Founder and CEO of Silo AI Peter Sarlin compare the situation to how the automotive industry reacted when Tesla announced the vision of a self-driving car.

“At that time, all car manufacturers started investing in self-driving. The same can now be seen in the software industry with artificial intelligence. But the software industry is so large that the amount of investment in transitioning to artificial intelligence will be huge,” says Sarlin.

Right now, it seems like everyone wants to subscribe to generative AI apps. According to Kuula, however, the problem is that not all companies that want to be customers are really ready to use artificial intelligence. For example, the basis for data utilization and its infrastructure should first be in order.

“We must be able to choose customers who can really utilize generative artificial intelligence and who have the resources and ability to do so,” says Kuula.

Technologically According to Kuula, Chat GPT is not revolutionary. But its easy and intuitive, conversational user interface popularizes to ordinary people how AI can assist them.

“The same thing has been done with artificial intelligence [tekoälyllä avustamista] with machine vision applications in cars for years. People just might not be aware of how machine learning helps people when driving,” says Kuula.

Silo AI has also been involved a lot with the development of machine vision in the automotive industry.

In the case of machine vision, generative artificial intelligence means, for example, how the driver interacts with the car and how artificial intelligence makes driving easier. With the help of sensors, artificial intelligence can gather an understanding of the car’s surroundings and recognize what should be done.

“Simple speech recognition in cars does not work as it should because it does not understand the frame of reference and what is being talked about. With the help of artificial intelligence, it can understand the context,” Kuula gives an example.

Or if, for example, a trailer is being connected behind the car, the car can use its sensors to recognize what is happening and give instructions.

Seppo Kuula has a doctorate in technology and has previously served as the CEO of Enfo and Siili Solution, among others.

Silo ai has already grown to a company of around 200 employees. It has recruited employees from universities and tried to attract international experts to Finland as well.

According to Kuula, artificial intelligence expertise is concentrated on the outskirts of universities, where companies founded by researchers have sprung up. Typically, however, they only remain as consulting companies for 10–20 companies, because their own business expertise is not enough to make an effort to become a growth company.

Now Silo AI has bought one such company from Holland. At the same time, it gets a foothold from Europe close to customers and more than ten new employees at once.

For the same reason, the company has established its own office in Canada at the beginning of the year. It has hired around ten employees there so far.

Machine2Learn, a company bought from Amsterdam, specializes in machine vision.

“The founder of the company is a well-known professor in the field of artificial intelligence Tom Heskes, and the startup has been born there on the outskirts of the university. The company has clients that were too big for them alone. Now they are able to grow stronger together with us”, says Kuula.

Growing through acquisitions has been a part of Silo AI’s strategy since the Swedish-based venture capitalist Altor Equity Partners became its owner with around one-fifth last summer. The value of the investment has not been disclosed.

In total, Altor manages assets of more than eight billion euros, so it gives Silo AI strong support to continue growing through acquisitions in the future.

In May, Silo AI hired the former CEO of health company Pihlajalinna as its growth and strategy director Joni Aaltonen. At that time, Aaltonen said that acquisitions are planned in Europe and the United States.

In the process As a company, Silo AI splits in two – or rather, the product development-focused startup Silo Gen is spun off from it. It focuses on the development of technology products related to large language models and generative artificial intelligence.

The parent company Silo AI, on the other hand, focuses on service business, i.e. artificial intelligence consulting. With the arrangement, the product and service business will be in the group in the future in two different companies.

Previously, Silo AI’s customers were mainly the leading technology companies in their field, such as car giants. They already knew what they were buying.

“They had the capacity and ability to immediately import artificial intelligence into their products. Now that a wider group of companies has suddenly shown interest, we have had to build the capabilities of an earlier stage for them”, explains Kuula.

The new group of customers must therefore be held more by the hand and guided.

In the future, Seppo Kuula will be responsible for Silo AI’s service business.

“Having services and a product in the same organization is an archaic stupidity that companies constantly fall into. Their business logic is different, and I’ve never seen it succeed,” says Kuula.

Last year, Silo AI’s turnover was 13.7 million euros. This year, Kuula estimates that the turnover will increase to more than 20 million euros, when the turnover of the purchased company is included. The company’s goal for the next few years is to grow to the level of one hundred million euros.

The old business is not transferred to the new product company, but started from scratch. According to Sarlin, however, Silo Gen has already received a dozen large corporate customers and the first year’s turnover is about to rise to one million euros.

Silo Gen now has around 20 employees. The goal is to double the amount by the end of the year.

"One centralized project is needed in Europe, which commits itself to the development of large language models and ensures long-term continuity", Peter Sarlin points out.

New The Silo Gen subsidiary’s product is a platform capable of developing customized language models for business customers.

Silo Gen also has a development project aimed at its own extensive language models. The goal is to offer especially European operators more options.

This spring, Sarlin has highlighted in public how the playing field in the industry is dominated by US players such as Open AI, which developed Chat GPT. It is therefore a matter of ensuring European competitiveness. At the same time, a larger part of the added value created by artificial intelligence would remain in Europe.

“Almost every European company has been thinking for the last few months whether to implement these US closed options,” says Sarlin.

Silo Gen’s goal is also to increase the transparency of language models and generative artificial intelligence. Despite its name, for example, the licenses of Open AI, which is allied with Microsoft, are closed.

Language patterns essentially reflect the data they were trained on.

“It is particularly important for us that European languages ​​and communities are taken into account in the development of language models, so that the language models reflect our society,” says Sarlin.

The goal is therefore to develop an open language model covering European languages. Silo Gen would also participate in this project. More precisely, Sarlin does not comment at this stage on who would finance the project and who would be involved in it.

Finland currently has the best conditions for work, because Europe’s fastest supercomputer Lumi is located in Kajaani. Researchers at the University of Turku have been able to use it in the training of language models. According to Sarlin, Silo has also participated in this work.

“We’ll get started with Lum, but in Europe we need one centralized project that commits to the development of large language models and ensures a long-term continuity”, says Sarlin.