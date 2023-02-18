Saturday, February 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Weather | The storm brings bad or very bad driving weather to a large part of Finland

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 18, 2023
in World Europe
0
Weather | The storm brings bad or very bad driving weather to a large part of Finland

Very bad driving weather is expected for Ostrobothnia and Uusimaa.

Winter storm today brings bad and sometimes very bad driving weather to a large part of Finland. Abundant snow and sleet rains will spread from the west to the country in the morning at the latest.

The driving weather is expected to be very bad along the coast from Ostrobothnia to Uusimaa.

In the south, it is also windy in sea areas.

Winter holiday season starts this weekend, when southern Finns head for vacation. The police have started intensive monitoring of holiday traffic, which will continue for the next few weeks.

The school winter vacations are held in stages, so that the municipalities of Northern and Eastern Finland are the last to turn, in the second week of March.

#Weather #storm #brings #bad #bad #driving #weather #large #part #Finland

See also  Gangnam style
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Center for Internal Leadership: Bundeswehr against propaganda

Center for Internal Leadership: Bundeswehr against propaganda

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result