Weather | The storm brings bad or very bad driving weather to a large part of Finland

Very bad driving weather is expected for Ostrobothnia and Uusimaa.

Winter storm today brings bad and sometimes very bad driving weather to a large part of Finland. Abundant snow and sleet rains will spread from the west to the country in the morning at the latest.

The driving weather is expected to be very bad along the coast from Ostrobothnia to Uusimaa.

In the south, it is also windy in sea areas.

Winter holiday season starts this weekend, when southern Finns head for vacation. The police have started intensive monitoring of holiday traffic, which will continue for the next few weeks.

The school winter vacations are held in stages, so that the municipalities of Northern and Eastern Finland are the last to turn, in the second week of March.