HS Analysis | Did China’s protests freeze completely?

It may be that a large part of the protestors already got their temper out. Still, it is possible that small expressions of opinion will erupt here and there in the future, writes HS Asian correspondent Mari Manninen.

Beijing

Now? those Chinese protests already ended? Yes, at least temporarily.

Did they run out completely? That is a difficult question.

On the weekend There were demonstrations in dozens of cities in China, either on city streets or on university campuses. Western media was filled with images of protesters criticizing anti-corona measures and also the state leadership.

Chinese state-controlled media, on the other hand, remained silent on the issue.

On Monday evening, there were no more protests on the streets.

The clearest reason for the silence was a counterattack by the authorities, or actually a blocking attack. The police and plainclothes guards were spread so thickly in the city centers that no protests could be born on Monday.

In Beijing, I followed the patrolling of a huge police force in one of the areas planned as a demonstration site. Crowds didn’t have time to form, because the police immediately checked the papers of everyone who came to the scene and turned away.

The same thing happened all over China.

At least in Beijing, the weather was also on the side of the authorities. At the end of Monday, the protesters would have needed a woolen coat, a top coat and a fur hat. After all, on Sunday, I had to wear less clothes.

Protesters the number was still very small at the weekend. The gatherings were groups of tens, hundreds or well over a thousand people. China can have such populations if it wants to.

Several western media reported on other preventive measures by the police. During the weekend, the people who protested received phone calls and even home visits from the police at the beginning of the week. They were told that protesting would be illegal.

The police also checked the youths’ cell phones to see if they contained applications that were banned in China and aimed at encrypting messages.

The personal attention given by the authorities strangely curbs the desire to protest in China. If you get into trouble with the authorities, you may lose your job or your place of study, be arrested, disappear for months, be beaten or put under house arrest or, at worst, go to prison.

It is almost impossible to show in secret. The state has enormous resources to track people’s movements. Cell phones can be tracked and facial recognition cameras are on every corner. Almost all message traffic is monitored.

Public toilets are the only places in cities where cameras don’t show up. So a few people recently painted protest slogans inside the toilet stalls. Some of them were also caught. Right outside the toilet where those cameras are.

Butter to be that a large part of the protestors already got rid of their anger or their desire to say something. Often the protests just fade away. Or the desire for change is not quite so great that many would want to put themselves in danger for it.

Still, it is possible, maybe even likely, that at least small expressions of opinion will erupt here and there in the future.

The protests broke out because of anti-coronavirus measures. Those actions in China will be enough for a long time to come, so the root cause of the anger is not going away.

The new protest movement is similar to the Metoo movement that grew big in China, which the Chinese leadership had a hard time getting under control.

The movement has no specific leader and is inspired by social media. Sparks fly here and there, and you can’t predict where a small fire will break out next.

It is difficult even for the authorities to fully control such vague movement.