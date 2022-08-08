





SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Azul on Monday reported a 34% increase in demand for its flights in July compared to a year earlier, while supply increased 33.1%.

In domestic operations, demand measured by RPK, paying passengers transported in one kilometer, grew 18.2% last month compared to the same period in 2021, while supply by ASK, available seats in one kilometer, rose by 19.9 %.

On international flights, RPK soared 285.8% and ASK jumped 218.5%, facing a low base of comparison because of the effects of Covid-19 on the airline sector.

The total load factor on Azul flights was 82.9% in July, up 0.6 percentage points year on year.

(By Andre Romani)







