The 2022 season is not over yet, but the MotoGP is already starting to think about 2023. The top motorcycle category has announced the provisional dates of the pre-season tests scheduled at Sepang: shakedown from 5 to 7 February for test drivers and rookies, while the actual tests will begin on February 10 to then continue until February 12.

The second part of the winter tests will be held in Portimão: the Algarve circuit will welcome the MotoGP from 11 to 12 March, before hosting the inaugural stage of the World Championship. Moto2 and Moto3 will also carry out their tests in Portugal, from 17 to 19 March. Unlike the top classthe minor categories will not go to Sepang.