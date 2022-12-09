Over the past five seasons, the Williams had to face a crisis of unprecedented results, in stark contrast to the winning tradition of a team that wrote the history of Formula 1. In fact, in no less than four years, the Grove-based company closed the world constructors tenth and last positioneven remaining without points in 2020. In this dramatic period from a sporting point of view, Williams has celebrated only once in 2021, with the unexpected 2nd place by George Russell qualifying a Spa-Francorchamps which remained so even after the hotly contested race in the rain that lasted only two laps.

A year sadly marked by the death of the founder of the team, Sir Frank Williams, following the sale of his team to the US investment fund Dorilton Capital. Despite this operation, conceived with the main objective of bringing the team back to the highest levels, Williams still seems far from realizing its plans. The most direct demonstration can be found in the results of this season, still closed in last position and with Alexander Albon and Nyck De Vries capable of obtaining 9th place (respectively in Miami and Monza) as the best result of 2022. Yet, the good hopes for a return to competitiveness in the future have not faded.

You can understand it from the words of the Technical Director François-Xavier Demaisonwho also pointed to a forecast on the possible materialization of Dorilton Capital’s operations on the general growth of Williams: “We have certainly invested a lot of money and effort into modernizing the company – explained the French engineer – for many reasons, mainly financial ones, Williams has remained a bit stuck in the past. The priority was to invest in the wind tunnel, the factory and the people, and we are slowly getting to the point, but it takes two or three years to get the most out of it from this team, so the journey is long. An engineer is never happy with the speed of evolution, so I won’t give you an exact estimate because that would indicate where we are, but progress is good and I see a good dynamic. The team works more and more cohesively, and I’m starting to see the kind of working atmosphere, with people getting more and more involved in projects. Sometimes these are difficult discussions, but the strength of a team is when, in the dressing room, you can tell your teammate that they have done a bad job and that next time you have to be better, and we are going in this direction . I look forward to seeing a positive result in the future.”