The bleeding of layoffs in the technology sector seems far from over. After a black 2022 for these companies, the new year has begun with more cuts that the manufacturer Dell will gain weight in the coming days. As reported by Bloomberg, the company is considering the departure of 6,500 employees, 5% of its total workforce, given the collapse in demand for computers after the boom experienced during the pandemic.

The decision represents a new setback for an industry that has sinned by considering that its spectacular growth rate during the health crisis would be maintained forever. The strong demand experienced in 2020 caused the workforce to grow practically without brake, with record sales and profits that, with the return to normality, have stopped dead in the last year.

Now, there is no other option but to adjust to reduce costs and form templates more in line with the new reality. According to data from the specialized website Layoffs.fyi, which monitors layoffs in the sector every month, the industry announced the departure of another 75,916 workers in January alone. That is, practically half of everything registered in 2022.

The computer manufacturer Dell would be the next to join a list that closed last year with the departure of some 160,000 jobs in the sector as a whole. As reported by Bloomberg, the company’s vice president, Jeff Clarke, has already anticipated his staff through a statement about market conditions that “continue to erode with an uncertain future.”

The truth is that Dell was one of the few giants that had yet to announce layoffs in a sector that began to accelerate adjustments since last summer, coinciding with the start of interest rate hikes by central banks to curb inflation that has hit the pockets of consumers squarely.

According to statistics, the rate of departures increased from the 12,500 registered in May, to 18,100 in June and up to 52,400 dismissals in November, the worst month of the year in these terms. Everything indicates that 2023 will not be left behind with the almost 76,000 layoffs carried out in just one month.

Among the most notorious in January, the 18,000 layoffs at Amazon, the 12,000 at Google or the 10,000 at Microsoft stand out.