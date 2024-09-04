Danish police arrested (and later released) Environmental activist Greta Thunberg in central Copenhagen, Denmark, during a Pro-Palestinian protest in a university building. “He was protesting (along with other protesters) against the war in Gaza,” said a spokesperson for the student group that organized the demonstration. The demand? “An academic boycott now.”

The Danish tabloid reports Extra Bladet. This morning Thunberg had posted a story on Instagram in front of the University. “The students and I are in the administration building of the University of Copenhagen,” he wrote, “the police were called, they violently stormed the building in riot gear. They are clearing everyone away as we speak.”

According to Danish media, the activist and some students occupied the premises to protest against the University of Copenhagen’s cooperation with Israeli universities. Danish police confirmed that six protesters were arrested after 20 people blocked the entrance to a building and three entered.

A photo of Thunberg published by the newspaper Extra Bladet showed her wearing what the newspaper said were handcuffs and a black and white keffiyeh shawl draped over her shoulders.

Students Against Occupation said in a statement posted on Instagram that “while the situation in Palestine continues to worsen, the University of Copenhagen continues its cooperation with academic institutions in Israel.”

Pro-Palestinian protesters have set up camps at universities across the United States and Europe since last spring to protest Israel’s bombing of Gaza and occupation of Palestinian territory.