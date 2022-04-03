Despite this, he was part of several titles, four Liga MX, two Champion of Champions and one Copa MX.

He was a midfielder, with a physique that throughout his career gave him problems, but he is one of the few Mexican players with innate technical characteristics, a player who could play creatively or as a midfielder.

With the felines he rose to the First Division and won a Copa MX, while with Monarchs Morelia He was Liga MX champion.

He played in Greece and years later he returned to Mexico with Chivas where he shone, for two seasons he has been part of the Sporting Kansas City from the United States. In addition, he has been called up to the Mexican team on several occasions.

Aldo, with the felines played 106 games and scored 20 goals. Later he went through Veracruz, Necaxa, Rayados where he played 228 games and scored 83, and retired in Chivas playing 55 games and scoring 12 goals. With the Mexican team he won a Gold Cup.