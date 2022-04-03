Los Tigres UANL are one of the best teams in Mexican soccer in recent years. The institution of San Nicolás de los Garza has become an example for many teams to follow, however, it has been characterized as a buying team that has very few opportunities for youth players.
To show is that, at present, no youth squad is a starter in the team and only stands out Jesus Duenas which has sporadic activity.
The multifunctional pivot started with the felines in 2007, had five stages with the team and was part of three Liga MX championships. He played more than 150 games with the team.
The goalkeeper began his career in the San Nicolás de los Garza team, he was part of the team between 2006 and 2017, he started in some tournaments, but since the arrival of Nahuel Guzmanhe lost ownership permanently.
Despite this, he was part of several titles, four Liga MX, two Champion of Champions and one Copa MX.
The ‘Palm Tree’ Rivas He played as a full back and center back, he was part of the club between 2004 and 2017, playing 238 games and was present in three league championships.
Since 2009 he was part of the first team and was in various stages being part of seven titles, six of them in the league, he played 229 games as a feline and was also part of teams like Tijuana, Juárez and Mazatlán, in his best moments he came to be called to selection.
The ‘Quick’ Mendoza He debuted with Tigres in 2010 and only played six games, but he has had an extensive career in Liga MX playing in many teams where all of them have played a good number of games as ChiapasTijuana, Cruz Azul, Santos, San Luis, Toluca, monarchsMazatlan, America, Cruz Azul, among others.
The 34-year-old midfielder emerged from the feline quarry and was in the team between 2007 and 2011, after his time as auriazul he has been part of América, Santos Laguna, Rayados de Monterrey and Chivas, being a captain and reference in this last team.
He was trained in the basic forces of the club and was able to begin his adventure in the first team since 2011 and to date he has remained in the institution, he also has a contract until 2023. The multifunctional winger is close to reaching 450 games and has been part of of eight championships in which six league ones stand out.
“The Shepherd” emerged from the quarry of the basic forces of Tigres UANL debuted in the 1992-1993 season.
He was a midfielder, with a physique that throughout his career gave him problems, but he is one of the few Mexican players with innate technical characteristics, a player who could play creatively or as a midfielder.
With the felines he rose to the First Division and won a Copa MX, while with Monarchs Morelia He was Liga MX champion.
The striker began his career with Tigres between 2009 and 2014, there he had good moments, but he left through the back door, after fighting with the board in his desire to go to Europe.
He played in Greece and years later he returned to Mexico with Chivas where he shone, for two seasons he has been part of the Sporting Kansas City from the United States. In addition, he has been called up to the Mexican team on several occasions.
It is ironic that the one who may be the best player that has emerged from the Tigres UANL youth academy is a historical player and an idol of his staunch rival, Rayados de Monterrey, but he is.
Aldo, with the felines played 106 games and scored 20 goals. Later he went through Veracruz, Necaxa, Rayados where he played 228 games and scored 83, and retired in Chivas playing 55 games and scoring 12 goals. With the Mexican team he won a Gold Cup.
