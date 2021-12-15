Alex Belli and Delia Duran have returned home together, now the woman breaks the silence about Carlo and more

Delia Duran and Alex Belli they returned home together after three months of the actor in the Big Brother VIP house. Not an easy time for the South American model who entered the Cinecittà garden to leave her husband.

The actor then took a step back and decided to leave the house to follow his heart. But will it be enough to be forgiven? Delia Duran is indeed very angry and is rightly taking her time to choose whether to forgive or not Alex.

The woman gave an interview to Novella 2000 in which she broke the silence and described her emotions at this time:

I was treated without mercy, understood by that Soleil. That is a provocateur. He provoked it, he fell into the game. I am ashamed of what happens, I am with my mother, she came from Venezuela, she is crying and her suffering makes everything even more terrible.

She also put the dots on the and explained who Carlo Cuozzo is, the man with whom she was paparazzi in a club in Milan in intimate attitudes and as she admitted there was more than a kiss:

He’s a friend, Alex doesn’t know him. He’s a young guy, and it’s the first time I’m dating a young guy, but he’s very mature, a nice person, whom I like, with whom I went beyond kissing.

However, it seems that everything was a spite against her husband who exchanged kisses with Soleil Sorge by the thousands. What will happen now? Here is Delia’s conclusion: