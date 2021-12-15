According to a video published by the Libyan newspaper “Al-Marsad”, the gunmen surround the Prime Minister’s headquarters from the outside.

It appears that the tension that prevailed in the region is related to the decision to dismiss the Presidential Council, the commander of the Tripoli Military District, Abdel Basset Marwan.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Libyan Presidential Council issued the dismissal of Marwan, and the assignment of Abdel-Qader Khalifa to the position of commander of the Tripoli Military District.

These developments come at a very sensitive time, as Libya is preparing to hold presidential elections scheduled for December 24, followed by parliamentary elections.