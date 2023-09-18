The preeclampsiaa pregnancy complication that affects eight percent of pregnancies worldwide and represents a serious threat to both mothers and fetuses, could be one step closer to being effectively treated.

Researchers at Western and Brown University have Made a groundbreaking breakthrough by identifying a possible root cause of preeclampsia and a potential therapy that could revolutionize the treatment of this disease.

The preeclampsia, which is characterized by high blood pressure, excess protein in the urine, and fetal growth restriction, has long been a medical enigma. Until now, its root cause was unknown, making the search for a cure difficult.

However, a team of scientists led by Drs. Kun Ping Lu and Xiao Zhen Zhou of Western University, along with Drs. Surendra Sharma and Sukanta Jash of Brown University have identified a toxic protein called cis P-tau in the blood and placenta of patients with preeclampsia.

According to a study published in Nature Communications, this protein, cis P-tau, appears to play a crucial role in the cause of preeclampsia. Furthermore, it could serve as a biomarker for early diagnosis of the disease and a crucial therapeutic objective.

Research has also revealed a surprising connection between cis P-tau and neurological diseases such as Alzheimer’s, suggesting that this protein could be involved in a wide range of medical conditions.

Dr. Sharma, a professor of pediatrics and a researcher in pathology and laboratory medicine at Brown, expressed his excitement about these findings. According to him, this discovery could pave the way for effective treatment of preeclampsiaa disease that disproportionately affects black and Hispanic women.

The death of American track and field champion Tori Bowie, who was approximately eight months pregnant when she died, shed light on preeclampsia and its impact on women of color. It is believed that genetic differences and socioeconomic factors may increase the risk of preeclampsia in certain populations.

In addition to its immediate impact on maternal and fetal health, preeclampsia could have long-term effects on the brain health of mothers and their children. Although the causal link between preeclampsia and dementia is still unknown, this research has identified a possible underlying cause of this complex relationship.

Researchers are also exploring how stress and other environmental factors may interact with biological markers such as cis P-tau to better understand the onset of preeclampsia.

Ultimately, this promising discovery could have profound implications not only for the preeclampsia treatment, but also for a variety of medical conditions, from pregnancy-related disorders to neurological diseases.

Scientists are excited about the possibilities that are opening up and are confident that this advance will lead to a better understanding and treatment of preeclampsia in the future.