We understand that in England you will get out of the car in frustration – everyone there just sticks to the left on the highway. If someone is also parked antisocially, we understand the temptation to place a strongly worded note under the windshield wiper. It is better not to do that in England, but also in Australia, for example.

Leaving a note under the windshield wiper with parking advice such as ‘parking is one space, not two spaces’ or ‘even my grandmother can park better, and she has been dead for two years’, can get you a hefty fine in several countries. Useless too, because in England and Australia they don’t speak Dutch at all. And ‘parking is a trade, not two trades’ is not really a good translation.

The Australian News.com.au warns that leaving aggressive notes can result in a fine of 670 euros. The penalty would “promote a respectful culture on the road.” By the way, you have to be caught red-handed to get a print, because we don’t think they will analyze your handwriting.

Angry notes are defamation

Website Mylondon writes that if you leave an angry note under the windshield wiper, you can be taken to court for defamation and receive a fine. There is an exception: if you can prove the claims in your note, then it is not defamation. This sounds to us as if they had come up with a nice topic for a message and looked for a law for it, but we are not legal experts.

The same London website reports that you can be charged with damaging a car if you touch the windshield wipers. There is a source of truth in this: nowadays many windshield wipers are partly under the hood for aerodynamics. If you lift them up, you can tap the edge of the hood with the windshield wipers.

When you don’t get a fine for a note under the windshield wiper

If you hit another car while parking, it is polite to leave a note with your details. No one will fall for the excuse that you were afraid of causing damage if you put a note under the windshield wiper. The above-mentioned fines do not apply here either, because (if all goes well) it is not an aggressive message.