Throughout decades of series and video games Pokemona persistent enigma has baffled fans: How are humans able to comprehend and understand what people say? Pokemon? Now, a theory has emerged to answer this question that has intrigued generations of followers.

One of the most controversial moments in the history of Pokemon was when Pikachu spoke like a human in the movie I choose you!an unusual fact considering that, until then, only Meowth and Mewtwo They were capable of communicating in human language. However, the series is full of moments that show that humans and Pokemon They can understand what they feel and say.

So far, what we have observed is that most of the Pokemon They tend to repeat their names with different inflections to communicate. This particularity has given rise to a fascinating theory: in reality, in the universe of Pokemon, humans and these creatures have always had the ability to communicate with each other. Simply, as spectators alien to this reality, we hear these beings repeat their names without understanding the underlying meaning.

This perspective poses a revealing shift in the dynamics between humans and Pokemon. What other secrets could this vast universe hide? As fans continue to explore this ever-expanding world, more answers and surprises may await on the horizon.

With this new theory, the connection between humans and Pokemon It becomes even deeper and more enigmatic. Only time and detailed exploration by fans of this iconic franchise will reveal more secrets.

Via: Sensacine

Editor’s note: Well, if you remember the scene in which Pikachu “talks” like it is actually a hallucination of Ash, who even sees blurry when that happens, but in the end he understands what Pikachu tells him so this seems like an interesting theory.