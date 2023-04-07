The presence of the former Juventus number ten at the Allianz Stadium has sparked the imagination of the fans, but for the moment there are no open margins…

The excited finale of Juve-Inter distracted from Alex Del Piero’s second consecutive presence in a few days at the Allianz Stadium. As with Verona, the former Juventus number ten was acclaimed by the fans: from “there is only one captain” to “jump with us”, the end of the match – after the advantage signed by Cuadrado – seemed like it could develop all around he. The fans’ dream remains the same: many would like him to return to the club, with a managerial role. But although the hypothesis has never been set aside by the new management, for the moment there are no open margins for the short term.

SPORTS AREA — Since Nedved’s departure from the scene, linked to the Agnelli presidency, Pessotto has momentarily taken the role of representation, already in charge of all the Juventus youth teams. Del Piero seemed likely to be a strong candidate for the new board chaired by Ferrero, but the club’s top management demanded a technical, streamlined government strongly rooted in the issues that are engaging the club in this phase on the off-field fronts, between ordinary justice and sporty. For that reference in the sports area, a different choice was made: Elkann indicated Allegri, already head of the structure. See also The possible starting line-up of Spain to face Portugal in the UEFA Nations League

MANAGEMENT — Del Piero would gladly return to Juve, but not just for a representative role. He would like to influence pitch choices, a bit like Maldini has been doing at Milan in recent years. But the Juve sports area is developing in a different way: a new sports director will arrive to support the work of Allegri and the management, in which Cherubini should remain, who was the driving force behind the process of enhancing young people thanks to the birth of the second team. The arrival of an old glory of the club cannot be ruled out, but with less power over the team. At least for now.

THE OTHER CANDIDATES — Unless the insertion develops in other sectors: Chiellini, for example, seems to have the edge of a manager but for a more administrative role (also because he has a degree in Economics and Management) than linked to the technical area, where the Allegri’s centrality is not in question for now. Another with potential future as a manager in Juve is Buffon, who seems to have calibrated the end of his career as a footballer within the next 15 months. The all-time number one would have a strong impact in Italy but also abroad: his opinion has never been trivial and could lead to significant growth. See also The General Director of Serie A is positioned against the renewal of Mbappé

DEL PIERO BIS — The return of Del Piero? It’s a possibility: but when and in the terms in which he will be useful to Juventus, if he wants. The former ten is already actively linked to the black and white colors thanks to his Los Angeles Academy, which is just in Turin these days for the usual annual activity scheduled for a week in Vinovo. His presence at the Allianz Stadium is appreciated by the fans as well as by the club, and it cannot be ruled out that it could be even more frequent in the near future. For now, however, there has been no acceleration regarding his involvement as manager, despite the enthusiasm he awakens every time among the fans.

