The Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, and the Minister of Communications, Juscelino Filho, signed this Thursday, 6, an interministerial resolution with the recommendation to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) that the state-owned companies Telebras and Correios excluded from the federal government’s privatization program.

The decision to paralyze the companies’ sale processes is up to Lula, who said this Thursday, 06, that he will not privatize any state-owned company in this third term. Thus, the president must sign a decree to validate the ministers’ recommendation. Rui Costa and Juscelino’s suggestion was presented within the framework of the Partnerships and Investments Program Council, which is subordinated to the structure of the Civil House and whose president is the holder of the portfolio.

In a publication on social networks, Juscelino wrote that “keeping Correios and Telebras 100% public is one of the most important actions in these first 100 days of President Lula’s government”. “We are going to strengthen companies and their role in combating inequalities and in the economic and social development of our country,” said the minister.

As shown the Estadão, the Ministry of Communications and the Post Office sent cell phone chips earlier this year to indigenous territories of the Yanomami people where there is no signal. The measure was announced under the justification of “facilitating communication between the teams that provide assistance” to the Yanomami communities of Roraima, which at the time were facing a humanitarian crisis, but were of no use in helping the local population.

The privatization of Correios was one of the main agendas adopted by the government of former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), under the leadership of former Minister of Economy Paulo Guedes. In February 2021, Bolsonaro sent the proposal to end the monopoly of postal services to the Chamber of Deputies, which would act as the first step towards the complete privatization of the company.

Lula, in turn, said during the government transition period that he would “put an end” to privatizations in the country. “They have already privatized almost everything. But it will end and we will still prove that some public companies will be able to show their profitability”, said the PT when announcing the nomination of Aloísio Mercadante to preside over the National Development Bank (BNDES).

During the presidential campaign, Lula defended the use of public companies for what he classified as inducing economic growth through investments. In one of his first decrees signed when he took office as president earlier this year, Lula determined the paralysis of privatization studies of eight state-owned companies, such as Petrobras and Correios.