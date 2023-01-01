Instagram followers, animal rights activists and environmentalists against Alessandro Del Piero: this is what happened in Dubai with the penguins

Instagram followers, animal rights activists and environmentalists against Alessandro Del Piero. On December 31, he and his wife Sonia Amoruso published some photos of the whole family (there are all three of the couple’s children, Tobias, Sasha and Dorotea) petting penguins in Dubai, where they are spending the holidays.

The images come directly from Ski Dubai. With a special thermal suit you can enter the area dedicated to about twenty penguins, where the temperature is very low, to observe them up close. And touch them. The Del Pieros are certainly not the first to do so.

January 1, 2022 (change January 1, 2022 | 5:10 pm)

