The president of Sevilla, José María del Nido Carrascohas spoken to the media after the official announcement of the breaking of institutional relations with Betis. The club issued a statement this Wednesday in which it argues this divorce with the green and white entity and the leader explained that the decision is motivated because “Betis has transgressed codes that cannot be tolerated. “They wanted to do us harm that they couldn’t do to us in the countryside.”

For Del Nido Carrasco, The celebration of the sanctioned homegrown players was something that was done “in the heat” and that they took out the flag because it was “what they had thrown at him.” «Seville is a dual city. Everything is lived with a lot of fun before, during and after a derby. The youth players when they displayed that flag They didn’t do it with the intention of offending anyone.. “If they had thrown him a flamenco dress, they would have danced sevillanas and if it had been a cape, they would have fought bullfights,” explained the leader.

Furthermore, the Sevilla president wanted to make it clear that this measure It only affects the institutional side and that Sevilla has “nothing against Betis or its fans.” However, he has been harsh when referring to the green and white board, and more specifically to its president. Angel Haro: «The relationship between the two entities must be based on loyalty and cordiality, but For not beating us in a derby, make our players unable to play in a match.… It is serious enough to break institutional relationships.

«They have transgressed codes that we cannot tolerate. Sevilla has been attacked sportingly. Our respect for Betis and its fans is absolute. “I am disappointed, it cannot be that I cold-bloodedly file a complaint to cause sporting damage for an extra-sports event…”, he added.









Asked if he had spoken with Ángel Haro before, Del Nido Carrasco assured that he spoke with the Betis president the day after the derby. «I called Ángel Haro after the discussion he had with Joaquín Caparrós in the derby I apologized if he felt bad and he told me nothing was wrong. “He didn’t tell me that the flag thing had bothered him, because he didn’t want an apology, he wanted to do sporting damage to Sevilla.”

The top white and red leader has attributed this behavior to “the frustration and anxiety that derbies have”, but he does not understand “how in the cold you can do sporting damage to an entity.” «I don’t believe that the magnificent Betis lawyers did not know what this act of taking the issue to certain competent bodies entailed. “We believe Betis has transgressed the limits and more than the clubs that coexist in the same city.”

Regarding the complaint made by Sevilla about the typhus of the green and white fans, the president recalled that they did not denounce “neither Guardado, nor Canales, nor Borja Iglesias for mocking a Sevilla player in the Copa del Rey.” .

They will not go to the box

In this way, the Sevilla board will not go to the Luis del Sol sports city box next Friday during the subsidiary derby. Nor will he do so in the Seville derby that will take place at the Benito Villamarín next April, in addition to not attending the institutional meal.

Regarding how this rupture between Sevilla and Betis will affect the farewell of Jesús Navas on December 30, Del Nido Carrasco has revealed that Manuel Pellegrini and Joaquín Sánchez are invited to the celebration and that their attendance will be “a Betis thing.”