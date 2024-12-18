Wednesday, December 18, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

They investigate the murder of a woman in the Lugo municipality of Viveiro as sexist violence

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 18, 2024
in Business
0
They investigate the murder of a woman in the Lugo municipality of Viveiro as sexist violence
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The stabbing murder of a woman in the Lugo municipality of Viveiro is being investigated as a new case of sexist violence. The events occurred around noon this Wednesday in the apartment where the victim lived, located in a building in the Covas area, indicate sources close to the investigation.

The attacker has been transferred to the hospital, located in the neighboring municipality of Burela, because he had cuts from what appears to be a suicide attempt after the murder of his partner.

Several security forces vehicles and an ambulance have been deployed to the scene. According to newspaper information The Voice of Galiciathe middle-aged woman had at least one adult child who came to the building. She worked in the home help service caring for the elderly.

#investigate #murder #woman #Lugo #municipality #Viveiro #sexist #violence

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Next Post
A confessed detainee, recruited by Ukraine, 0,000 and residence in Europe… What is known about the assassination of the Russian ‘nuclear and chemical warlord’ Kirilov

A confessed detainee, recruited by Ukraine, $100,000 and residence in Europe... What is known about the assassination of the Russian 'nuclear and chemical warlord' Kirilov

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result