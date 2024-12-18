They investigate the murder of a woman in the Lugo municipality of Viveiro as sexist violence

The stabbing murder of a woman in the Lugo municipality of Viveiro is being investigated as a new case of sexist violence. The events occurred around noon this Wednesday in the apartment where the victim lived, located in a building in the Covas area, indicate sources close to the investigation.

The attacker has been transferred to the hospital, located in the neighboring municipality of Burela, because he had cuts from what appears to be a suicide attempt after the murder of his partner.

Several security forces vehicles and an ambulance have been deployed to the scene. According to newspaper information The Voice of Galiciathe middle-aged woman had at least one adult child who came to the building. She worked in the home help service caring for the elderly.