Biden, historic day, Sweden and Finland great democracies

“Today is a historic day, a very, very good day”. With these words, the American President, Joe Biden, addressed the press at the end of the meeting in the White House with the Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and the Finnish President Sauli Niinisto. The application for NATO membership of Sweden and Finland, Biden continued, comes from “two great democracies and from the US there is support for their complete, total membership”.

Ukraine, US Senate green light for aid of 40 billion

The American Senate approved the $ 40 billion package of military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Now only the president’s signature is missing Joe Biden. The measure was approved with 85 votes in favor and 11 against.

Moscow, conversation between the leaders of the US and Russian armies

The Russian defense ministry announced that the Chief of Staff of the Russian armed forces, Valery Gerasimovand the US Joint Chief of Staff, Mark Milleydiscussed in a telephone conversation “on the initiative of the American side” about “matters of mutual interest, including the situation in Ukraine”.

War crimes: a Russian soldier asks for forgiveness in court in Kiev

Russia ready to return to negotiations with Ukraine – Russia is ready to return to negotiations with Ukraine if Kiev expresses “readiness” to return to the table too. Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said today. “The negotiation process was not interrupted by us, it was paused by our Ukrainian partners. As soon as they express their readiness to return to the negotiating table, of course we will answer in the affirmative. The main thing is that there is something to discuss. “Rudenko told reporters in Moscow, according to Interfax. On Tuesday, May 17, Rudenko said that the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine were not moving forward in any way, Kiev had effectively withdrawn from the negotiation process.

Moscow, attack on Russian village, one dead – At least one person died this morning at dawn in an attack by Ukrainian forces against the Russian village of Tyotkino, in the Kursk region (southwest), near the border with Ukraine: this was announced on Telegram on governor of the region, Roman Starovoyt, who also spoke of “injured”.

Russian soldier asks for forgiveness in court in Kiev – Russian sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, tried in Kiev for war crimes and premeditated murder of an unarmed 62-year-old civilian in the Sumy region at the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, asked for ‘forgiveness’. “I know you won’t be able to forgive me, but I ask your forgiveness anyway,” said Sergeant Shishimarin, addressing the wife of the man he admitted killing him. In his testimony, the Defendant-Soldier recounted in detail how he shot the man on the bicycle.

