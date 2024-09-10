Degradation treatments | Kokoomusnuoret asked the parent party about consolidation treatments: “This is where the values ​​of the Kokoomus are measured”

Destruction treatments|The Prime Minister’s Party, the coalition, outlined at its July party meeting that deconsolidation treatments should be banned by law.

The Nationalist Youth criticizes his parent party for the fact that banning consolidating treatments by law is annoying the coalition MPs sitting in the parliament’s legal committee.

“Disintegration treatments mentally break people who belong to sexual minorities and cause them lifelong traumas”, chairman of the Kokompusuorten Binga Tupamäki in his announcement, justifies the need to prohibit the integration treatments by law.

According to the draft report of the legal committee seen by HS, the legal committee is presenting an additional explanation on the subject, among other reasons, because there is no clear picture of the manifestations, frequency, implementers, victims, quality and quantity of reintegration treatments.

The basis is also used to map the extent to which the problem can be solved by the current legislation.

“It is quite cheap to hide behind the above-mentioned claims and justify a negative attitude towards the initiative with legal problems. Parliament’s job is to find ways to change things, that’s politics. Politics is also value choices, and this is where the values ​​of the coalition are measured,” member of the coalition youth board Simo Juuti states in the announcement.

Coalition member of the Parliament’s Legal Committee Aleksi Jäntti stated earlier to HS that the coalition wants to take the matter forward, but “when it comes to the position of the governing parties, we must remember that we act together as a government”.

“The matter cannot be a government issue, because the matter has not been decided in the government program or in other important negotiations,” Juuti commented on the view in the Koomupuntu’s press release.

According to the youth of the coalition, in such questions, MPs should act according to the party’s line and their own judgment, instead of appealing to the government’s responsibility.