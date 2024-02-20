Tv Azteca's reality show, 'Survivor', is ready to air and in several news portals the list of participants is published, it includes 'The Chinese'the singer Toñita, the content creator Chino Vives and Osky Tlatelpa, former member of 'Enamortamos'.

Beng Zeng, 'The Chinese', 28 years old, remembered for his participation in the television program 'María de todos los Ángeles', with Mara Escalante, is part of 'Survivor' and returns to television through TV Azteca.

The 'Venga la Alegría' program announces the names of the participants of 'Survivor', reality show that still does not have a premiere date, but already has its participants confirmed.

Beng Zeng, 'The Chinese', who became famous for his participation in the comedy show 'María de todos los Ángeles', is one of the participants in 'Survivor'.

'Survivor 2024' participants:

Matías Gruener – Singer, son of Susana Zabaleta, 18 years old

Ceci Ponce – 42-year-old TV Azteca and Televisa actress

Beni Falcón – 30-year-old yoga teacher

John Guts – 39-year-old aviator pilot

Manola Diez – 49 year old actress

Antonia Salazar 'Toñita' – 43-year-old former academic

Toñita. Instagram photo

Gabriel Pontones 'El Rasta' – 50-year-old producer and host

Esmeralda Zamora – 30-year-old Community Manager

White Tiger – 33-year-old professional wrestler

Gaby Fernández – 32-year-old reality TV expert

Lizbeth Rodríguez -29-year-old Influencer

Iztel Peniche – 37-year-old actress, sister of Yuliana Peniche.

Jean Carlo Rivas – 33-year-old personal trainer

Edwin Monzalvo – 37-year-old personal trainer.

Eli Varela – 27-year-old Influencer

Beng Zeng, 'The Chinese'. Instagram photo

Janette Morales – 37-year-old Influencer

Nico Vives – 21 year old content creator

Osky Tlatelpa – 29-year-old former member of 'Falling in love'

María Guadalupe Becerra – 29-year-old Communicator

When does the new season of 'Survivor 2024' premiere and who is the new host?

Carlos Guerrero 'Warrior' will host 'Survivor', the reality show that will soon fill the viewer with emotion through TV Azteca.

