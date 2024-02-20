Tv Azteca's reality show, 'Survivor', is ready to air and in several news portals the list of participants is published, it includes 'The Chinese'the singer Toñita, the content creator Chino Vives and Osky Tlatelpa, former member of 'Enamortamos'.
Beng Zeng, 'The Chinese', 28 years old, remembered for his participation in the television program 'María de todos los Ángeles', with Mara Escalante, is part of 'Survivor' and returns to television through TV Azteca.
The 'Venga la Alegría' program announces the names of the participants of 'Survivor', reality show that still does not have a premiere date, but already has its participants confirmed.
Beng Zeng, 'The Chinese', who became famous for his participation in the comedy show 'María de todos los Ángeles', is one of the participants in 'Survivor'.
'Survivor 2024' participants:
Matías Gruener – Singer, son of Susana Zabaleta, 18 years old
Ceci Ponce – 42-year-old TV Azteca and Televisa actress
Beni Falcón – 30-year-old yoga teacher
John Guts – 39-year-old aviator pilot
Manola Diez – 49 year old actress
Antonia Salazar 'Toñita' – 43-year-old former academic
Gabriel Pontones 'El Rasta' – 50-year-old producer and host
Esmeralda Zamora – 30-year-old Community Manager
White Tiger – 33-year-old professional wrestler
Gaby Fernández – 32-year-old reality TV expert
Lizbeth Rodríguez -29-year-old Influencer
Iztel Peniche – 37-year-old actress, sister of Yuliana Peniche.
Jean Carlo Rivas – 33-year-old personal trainer
Edwin Monzalvo – 37-year-old personal trainer.
Eli Varela – 27-year-old Influencer
Janette Morales – 37-year-old Influencer
Nico Vives – 21 year old content creator
Osky Tlatelpa – 29-year-old former member of 'Falling in love'
María Guadalupe Becerra – 29-year-old Communicator
When does the new season of 'Survivor 2024' premiere and who is the new host?
Carlos Guerrero 'Warrior' will host 'Survivor', the reality show that will soon fill the viewer with emotion through TV Azteca.
