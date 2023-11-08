You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Date 20 of the Betplay League.
EL TIEMPO and Dimayor
Date 20 of the Betplay League.
The final day of the League is played to define the remaining places.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
Juniorwhich faces the Atlético Huila, and Deportivo Caliwho visit Boyacá Chicó, will try this Tuesday to preserve their place among the eight teams that go on to play the semi-final quadrangles of the Colombian League.
At the close of the Finalization Tournament those who try to dethrone them are Oil Alliance and Deportivo Pastowhich occupy the ninth and tenth squares and have the possibility of advancing but in addition to winning, they depend on other results.
The last date of the round-robin phase starts this Tuesday at a unified schedule, at 7:30 pm Junior vs. Huila, with Win Sports + TV. Chicó vs. Cali, with Win Sports TV. The matches Envigado vs. Pasto, Santa Fe vs. Once Caldas and Alianza Petrolera vs. Pereira will go at the same time and will see each other through Winsportsonline.
La Dimayor reported that the draw for the semifinal home runs will take place tomorrow, at 10 pm. The home field for the final of the Colombia Cup will also be drawn.
League standings after the postponed América 1, Millonarios 0. The result leaves Nacional and Millos without options to be seeded in the home runs. pic.twitter.com/S9s3T1gNKq
— José Orlando Ascencio (@josasc) October 31, 2023
SPORTS
More sports news
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Definition #home #runs #Betplay #League #live #results #classifications