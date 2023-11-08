Juniorwhich faces the Atlético Huila, and Deportivo Caliwho visit Boyacá Chicó, will try this Tuesday to preserve their place among the eight teams that go on to play the semi-final quadrangles of the Colombian League.

At the close of the Finalization Tournament those who try to dethrone them are Oil Alliance and Deportivo Pastowhich occupy the ninth and tenth squares and have the possibility of advancing but in addition to winning, they depend on other results.

The last date of the round-robin phase starts this Tuesday at a unified schedule, at 7:30 pm Junior vs. Huila, with Win Sports + TV. Chicó vs. Cali, with Win Sports TV. The matches Envigado vs. Pasto, Santa Fe vs. Once Caldas and Alianza Petrolera vs. Pereira will go at the same time and will see each other through Winsportsonline.

La Dimayor reported that the draw for the semifinal home runs will take place tomorrow, at 10 pm. The home field for the final of the Colombia Cup will also be drawn.

League standings after the postponed América 1, Millonarios 0. The result leaves Nacional and Millos without options to be seeded in the home runs. pic.twitter.com/S9s3T1gNKq — José Orlando Ascencio (@josasc) October 31, 2023

