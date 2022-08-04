This past Tuesday, August 2, 2022, the final squad that will travel to Costa Rica to play the World Cup in the U-20 category was officially announced through the networks of the Mexican Women’s National Team.
This team, which will now be led by Ana Galindo for this event, shows as always a solid base made up of players from the Liga MX Femenil together with several elements that have also been working quite well in this inferior process.
Let us also remember that this Mexican U-20 team will face this tournament under the direction of Ana Galindo after the controversial dismissal of Maribel Domínguez a few days before the tournament began, for which the responsibility will now fall into the hands of those who not long ago time she was named coach of the men’s U-17.
The squad was made up of 21 footballers in total, with 3 goalkeepers, 7 defenders, 9 midfielders and only two nominal forwards to close the list. Pachuca leads with number of summoned with 4 selected followed by Chivas and Santos with 3 each.
The two great absentees from this call without a doubt are Silvana Flores and Aylin Aviléz, two elements who had been working very well but who, it is said, chose not to attend due to the recent controversy that the team went through.
The team will travel this Friday, August 5, to Costa Rican territory to face this World Cup where it is expected that Mexico can play a pleasant role when it begins its participation on August 10 against New Zealand so that it will later face Colombia and Germany in the groups.
Here we leave you the complete list of summoned so that you do not lose the rhythm of these players:
Goalkeepers: Celeste Espino, Paola Manrique, Natalia Acuña
Defenses: Carol Cazares, Daniela Monroy, Kinberly Guzmán, Fernanda Canseco, Samantha López, Alexxandra Ramírez, Jana Gutiérrez.
Midfielders: Natalia Mauleón, Anette Vázquez, Blanky Serrano, Paola Chavero, Daniela Delgado, Bridgette Marín, Alice Soto, Isabella Gutiérrez, Maritza Maldonado.
Forwards: Alexia Villanueva, America Frias.
#Defined #summoned #Womens #Tri #U20 #World #Cup
Leave a Reply