Funcom And The Outsiders they have big plans for Gamescom with Metal: Hellsinger. The companies promise nothing less than “the biggest gig in Gamescom history”.

This concert is scheduled for August 25, 2022 starting at 7 pm, it is free and open “to thousands of people”, because an entire room is reserved for it. “The first 200 visitors to Gamescom will receive a bag with exclusive Metal Hellsinger merchandise,” say the two teams.

The show can also be followed from home via live streaming. The concert features some of the metal icons whose voices can also be heard in the game. These include Matt Heafy (Trivium), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquility), Dennis Lyxzén (Refused / INVSN) and James Dorton (Black Crown Initiate). In short, a crackling event is expected for this title.

Hellsingers, it’s time to Metal! On August 25th, several artists from the Metal: Hellsinger soundtrack are coming together to put on one hell of a live performance on the Gamescom stage! I might even make a special appearance. 🤘😈 Watch live on https://t.co/BOgvtfxBCJ 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eDlWXzT9ZV – Metal: Hellsinger (@MetalHellsinger) August 4, 2022



Metal: Hellsinger will be released on September 15, 2022 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S, but those who are curious can try a demo available on Steam.

https://worthplaying.com/article/2022/8/4/news/132978-metal-hellsinger-is-going-to-rock-gamescom-with-live-metal-concert-trailer/ Source: WorthPlaying