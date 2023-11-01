Wednesday, November 1, 2023, 1:34 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Armed Forces are prepared to evacuate Spanish citizens who can leave Gaza and reach Egypt through the Rafá crossing. This was recognized this Wednesday by the acting Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles.

This border crossing, which had been closed to the movement of people since last October 7, was opened early this Wednesday. The objective of its opening is the evacuation of dozens of people injured by the Israeli bombings and the departure of people with foreign passports.

In statements at the Operations Command located at the Retamares base (Madrid), after holding a video conference with General Aroldo Lázaro, who leads the UN troops in Lebanon, the minister admitted not knowing the specific situation after the opening of the crossing. , but has guaranteed that “the Armed Forces are prepared to carry out any evacuation mission” of the Spaniards who may cross it to leave Gaza.

«We are going to be waiting a bit. We know that there are Spanish citizens who a few days ago had shown their willingness to leave Gaza and go to Egypt and from this Operations Command they have everything prepared to, if necessary, be able to carry out the evacuations,” explained Robles, who indicated, however, , that the situation in the area “is very complicated, very hard and very difficult.”