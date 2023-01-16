DChristine Lambrecht made the best decision at the end. After a little over a year at the helm of the Defense Ministry, she too has realized what many of her subordinates, and not just them, have long known: that she is the wrong person for this office and the office is the wrong one for her. But even the changing of the guard in the Bendlerblock didn’t succeed for Lambrecht and the chancellor in such a way that one would have to say: All’s well that ends well.

Especially if it is true that Lambrecht had been thinking about resigning for some time, it is difficult to understand why the chancellor and his party have needed days since the Berliner Spatzen first whistle to arrange the successor. Scholz should have thought about this for some time, because last spring he found it difficult to believe that Lambrecht is a minister who does “very, really great work every day”.

Lambrecht did not feel at home

From the beginning there had been doubts that she would be able to fill an office that was very demanding even before the “turn of the era”. Since then, however, the “bare” Bundeswehr has needed a strong leadership that is respected by the troops.

But Lambrecht, who had nothing to do with defense policy, did not feel at home in the Bendlerblock. It has not been able to acquire the competence and international recognition that are essential if Germany is to be a guarantor of European security, as the Chancellor announced.

His spokeswoman justified the delay in announcing who will follow with “respect for the minister’s decision”. A day of remembrance for Lambrecht, who, no less curiously, cited the “media focus” on herself as the reason for her resignation? Rather, it seemed difficult to find a person who met all of the chancellor’s criteria, which apparently still included gender parity in the cabinet. Scholz himself is also under pressure: he cannot afford a second mistake, not in this ministry, not in these times.